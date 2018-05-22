Man robbed at knifepoint and kicked in head in Leeds

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed at knifepoint in the Harehills area of Leeds.

The 27-year-old was targeted as he walked in a park next to the junction with Nowell Gardens and Nowell Mount.

He was confronted by two men wearing hooded tops, who dragged him to the ground and stole two mobiles phones from him

The robbery happened at around 4.30pm on April 4, but police only released details today. (May 22)

The first suspect is described as a black man, around 6ft tall of a slim build. He produced a knife and held it towards the victim.

The second man, who is described as being around 5ft 6in tall and of slim build, kicked the victim to the head.

The victim received minor injuries and was left distressed by the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with information as to those responsible is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.