Man's body discovered in Barnsley on Christmas Day

Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Barnsley on Christmas Day have released his name.

Stuart Tollan, 30, was found just before 9.40am when officers were called by ambulance staff to a property in Mayfield Crescent in the Worsbrough area.

A 27-year-old woman at the property was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 262 of December 25. People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.