Have your say

A man's body has been discovered in the car park of a Tesco supermarket in Batley.

Police were called at 8.25pm last night (Sunday, January 6) to Bradford Road in Batley to a report of a concern for safety.

The man's body was found on Sunday. PIC: Google

READ MORE: Police release CCTV of a man wanted in connection with a bar attack in Bradford

Emergency services attended the scene and discovered the body of a man in his 40s.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.