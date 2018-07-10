Man's body found near Dark Arches in Leeds

Have your say

A man's body has been found near the Dark Arches in Leeds, police have confirmed.

Officers attended the scene on Neville Street earlier this morning (Tuesday, July 10), where they found a deceased male.

There are currently no suspicious circumstances.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police attended Neville Street, Leeds at 6.53am today (Tuesday 10 July) where there was a deceased male.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file will be prepared for the coroner."