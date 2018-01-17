Man's jaw broken after being punched outside Selby takeaway

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to a serious assault outside a takeaway in Selby, which left a 29-year-old local man with a broken jaw.

The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday, however police have just released details of the incident.

The victim left the Square Bar, in Selby, and made his way towards the Golden Skewer takeaway, on Micklegate.

As he approached the takeaway, an altercation was taking place outside between a group of men. As he attempted to enter the takeaway, the victim then received a punch to the side of his face, which broke his jaw in two places.

He was taken to York District Hospital and had to undergo surgery to repair his jaw.

Police are appealing for anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation, or anyone who witnessed the altercation or the group of men outside the takeaway, to contact them.

York Serious Crime team can be contacted directly on 01609 643279 or dial 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Quote reference 12180007409.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.