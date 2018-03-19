Man's jaw broken outside Call Lane bar in Leeds

Police have released CCTV footage after a man suffered a broken jaw outside a Leeds bar.

Officers are today appealing for anyone who knows the man pictured to get in touch after an allegation of assault said to have happened between 2.30am and 3.10am on Friday, February 2 near Revolution De Cuba on Call Lane.

Officers have appealed for information.

During the incident the male victim and a friend were talking with a group before an argument broke out and the victim was hit in the head by a male, officers said.

The male, who was in the company of another male (described as white) and two females (also described as white), is described as white, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark jumper and dark jeans.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "As a result of the incident the victim was left with a broken jaw.

"Anyone who knows the male pictured or has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13180054326."