A 27-year-old man charged with an arson attack on a house in Morley has been remanded in custody ahead of a crown court hearing in the new year.

Warehouse operator Jordan Harrison, of Watson Street, Morley, is accused of causing a fire with intent to endanger life at a house in Fountain Street on December 22.

Fountain Street, Morley, where a house fire broke out on December 22. Picture: Google.

He was denied bail at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today and will appear at Leeds Crown Court on January 21.

An application for conditional bail was rejected by magistrates.