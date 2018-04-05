Man sentenced over Northallerton sexual assault

A man who sexually assaulted a woman behind the back of a football field has been ordered to sign the sex offender's register for five years.

Connor Joseph Atkinson was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for ten years when he appeared at York Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Thursday, March 29.

The 19-year-old, pictured, approached the victim, who was in her 40s, and sexually touched her through her clothing as she was walking along Wooden Hill Lane in Romanby near kennels at the back of a football field.

The offence happened just after 7pm on the night of Sunday, August 13, 2017.

North Yorkshire Police investigated and released a public appeal for information, and Atkinson was arrested on the same day.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault, which he pleaded guilty to.

Detective Constable Neil Brodhurst, of Northallerton Serious Crime Team, said: “Atkinson has been convicted of this offence and I hope that his conviction shows how seriously this type of offence is treated and serves as a warning to others.

“I would like to thank the victim for her courage in coming forward to the police. With her support, our officers were able to quickly locate her attacker and build a case that led to him admitting the offence and being sentenced.”