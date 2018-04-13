Man 'seriously injured after car drove into HGV' in Norton

Have your say

A man is recovering in hospital after being seriously injured when the car he was in drove into a stationary HGV.

The 20-year-old is stable in hospital following the accident in Norton, North Yorkshire, around 6.15am on Saturday March 31.

He was a passenger in a Volkswagen Bora, when it hit the HGV, close to the Karro Foods site on Westfield Way

Police investigating the accident want to hear from any witnesses, and anyone with dash-cam footage.

Call 101 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk