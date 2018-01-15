Man seriously injured in Dewsbury assault

Have your say

A man suffered serious facial injuries after being assaulted outside a pub in Dewsbury.

Police said it happened outside the Wellington Public House, on Tithe Barn Street, at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to hospital following the assault, which happened after a verbal altercation between two males.

PC Lisa Saberton, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward if they have any information about this violent assault.

“The victim is still in hospital with serious injuries as he undergoes medical treatment.

“Anyone who was in the area on Saturday evening and has any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 1318021229.”