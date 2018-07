Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash near Hull earlier today.

Emergency services were called to Boothferry Road, Howden at around 2.30am where there had been a collision between a pedestrian and a white Peugeot 208 between the Howden Spur roundabout and the Hailgate roundabout.

A man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Humberside Police is asking anyone who saw the collision to call 101 quoting log number 48 of 04/07/18.