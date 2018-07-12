Man seriously injured in stabbing at Doncaster shop

A man is seriously ill in hospital after a stabbing at a Doncaster shop.

Police were called to an address in Field Road, Stainforth last night following reports that a 27-year-old man had been stabbed.

Police were called to a shop in the village last night. (Photo: Bradley Moore).

Just before 10.25pm, emergency services were called to the shop on Field Road, following a report that a man had been assaulted and injured with what is believed to be a craft knife.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for wounds to his upper body. He currently remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A cordon remains in place on Field Road as detectives carry out enquiries and ascertain exactly what happened as they work to identify those involved.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 1060 of 11 July 2018. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.