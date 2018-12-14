Man 'sexually assaulted' on escalator at Leeds station

Have your say

Police are seeking a man who 'inappropriately touched' another man in Leeds station.

Detectives have now issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace following the incident last Wednesday December 5.

Around 4.20pm a man was using the toilets at the station when he saw another man was exposing and touching himself inappropriately.

Seeing this, the victim walked out of the toilets, but was followed by the man up a set of escalators.

The man then twice touched the victim inappropriately on two different escalators.

Officers believe the man shown in the CCTV image may have information which could help them with their inquiries.

If you know who he is, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 392 of 05/12/2018.

Or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.