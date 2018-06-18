Man stabbed at bus stop in West Yorkshire town

DETECTIVES in Huddersfield are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in an unprovoked attack.

The 21-year-old man was stabbed in the back as he waited at a bus stop outside the Tesco Express store on Leeds Road just before 10.30pm on Sunday (June 17).

His attacker made off towards the Deighton area. The victim was not seriously injured as a result of the attack.

The suspect is described as either a light-skinned mixed race or white man, aged in his early 20s.

He was between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in tall, with dark hair, He was wearing a blue hoodie.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees District CID, said: “While the victim’s injuries were thankfully not life threatening, this offence is particularly troubling as there is no indication of an altercation or interaction of any kind between the victim and perpetrator beforehand. The victim was simply waiting for his bus after work when he has been subjected to this attack.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of this offence who saw or heard anything that could help our ongoing investigation to please call Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180294327. Information can also be given by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website."