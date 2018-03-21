Man steals £50 of scratchcards from Tesco in York

A man snatched £50 worth of scratchcards from a Tesco store in York, police said.

Officers have today released a picture from CCTV footage showing a person they would like to speak to - even though the offence occurred two months ago.

At 11.30am on Sunday, January 21 a man entered the Tesco store on Askham Bar and "concealed £50 of scratch cards in his pocket before leaving the store without making an attempt to pay for them," North Yorkshire Police said in an appeal.

Anyone with information is asked to call101, select option two and ask for Sophie Church or Sophie.Church1906@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12180011732 when providing information.