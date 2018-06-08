'Man stopped on York city centre road to shout at woman and daughter'

A man stopped in traffic to shout abuse at a woman and her teenage daughter for driving slower than 60mph after pulling out of junction in York.

North Yorkshire Police is today appealing for information after the incident happened at 1pm on Saturday near to the Hopgrove flyover on Stockton Lane, when a man in a grey Ford Mondeo stopped in live traffic and got out of his vehicle to confront the pair.

He shouted abuse at the woman and her 14-year-old daughter in the other vehicle for "driving slower than 60mph after pulling out of junction," police said.

The vehicle is a Grey Ford Mondeo with a vehicle registration of YT14 EZR and the other vehicle involved was a Daihatsu Sirion in light blue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Emily Clark. People can also email Emily.clark@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180100599.