Man struck by car in Leeds is seriously ill in hospital

A MAN was seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Leeds today

The 26-year-old pedestrian was hit by a Toyota 4X4 on Cookridge Lane near the entrance to Cookridge Hall just after 9.30am this morning. (Weds Nov 29)

The man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with a head injury and is in a serious condition.

The driver stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by police

The road was closed while the scene was examined and re-opened shortly after 2pm

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via 101, quoting log number 434 of November 29.