Man suffered ‘life changing’ injuries in railway station attack in Sheffield

A man suffered ‘life changing’ injuries in an attack at Sheffield railway station.

The 50-year-old man was attacked after getting off a train with a group of friends and visiting the toilets on Platform 6 at 8pm on Sunday, November 24.

While he was in the toilets he was attacked and left with severe facial injuries which have required a series of operations, British Transport Police revealed today.

Officers investigating the attack want to trace a ‘key witness’ who was in the toilets at the time and could hold vital information.

Detective Inspector Mick Dawes said: “This was a serious and nasty assault which has left a man with life-changing injuries.

“We are now trying to trace a man wearing a long scarf who entered the toilets moments after the suspect, as we believe he witnessed exactly what happened.

“I would urge him to come forward and help us with our investigation.”

A description of the attacker has not yet been released.

The witness or anyone with information should call British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 550 of 24/11/18.