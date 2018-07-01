Man suffered multiple stab wounds in Huddersfield attack

DETECTIVES are appealing for information after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in Huddersfield town centre.

Police were called to Kirkgate just before 4am today (Sun July 1) where a 28-year-old man had been found with multiple stab wounds outside Palace Studios.

He was treated by ambulance staff at the scene before being taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

His injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.

Police said initial enquiries suggest the man was attacked following an altercation with a group of males at the Verve bar, in Byram Street.

A scene is currently in place for forensic examination and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Shaf Rehman, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are treating this incident very seriously and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the man being attacked in Kirkgate or the earlier altercation with this group of males at the Verve bar.

“The victim has been stabbed a number of times and, while his injuries are fortunately not life threatening, the consequences could easily have been much worse.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible and would like to hear from anyone who saw the people involved at any point during this incident.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who has any other information that could assist the investigation.

“We recognise that a violent incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180319548.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.