Man suffered ‘puncture wound’ in New Year’s Eve attack in Sheffield

A man injured in a New Year’s Eve attack is in hospital with a ‘puncture wound,’ detectives have revealed.
The 27-year-old was injured in an incident close to the Wagon and Horses pub and the Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar in Chapeltown at around 8.25pm on Monday.
He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
South Yorkshire Police said he is ‘receiving treatment for a puncture wound’.
Witnesses are being urged to come forward.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.