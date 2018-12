Have your say

A driver in his thirties suffered serious chest injuries when the car he was driving hit a lamppost.

It happened about 5.40am on Sunday, when a silver Vauxhall Corsa travelling towards Queensbury struck the lamppost close to the junction with Tesco in Great Horton Road.

The motorist was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101.