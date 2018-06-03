Man 'suffers 45 per cent burns in fuel explosion' in Hull

Have your say

A man is in a specialist burns unit after suffering terrible burns while working on a motorbike in Hull.

Neighbours saw the man rolling round on fire on the grass in Swinderby Garth, on the city's Bransholme estate, yesterday afternoon.

They rushed out to help extinguish the flames with wet towels.

Humberside Fire and Rescue said the fire was caused by fuel being decanted from a motorbike.

The man suffered 45 per cent burns and was taken to the specialist burns unit.

The fire had damaged a windowsill and fascia of his house.