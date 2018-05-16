Man suffers cut ear in early hours Bridlington assault

A man was left with a serious cut to an ear after being assaulted by three men in a Bridlington street.

Paramedics were called to the assistance of the 25-year-old victim in Garrison Street at 2.50am on bank holiday Monday - May 7 - and took him to hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

Police said they believe all four men may have been involved in an earlier altercation in Apollo.

Anyone with any information about either incident is asked to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting incident number 16/50611/18.