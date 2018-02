Have your say

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision with a bus in Leeds city centre.

The crash happened at about 7.35pm today (Tuesday), outside the Leeds Chinese Community Association in North Street.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the man's injuries are being treated as "potentially fatal" and he has been taken to hospital.

He said a road closure is currently in place in North Street.

The bus driver has complied with police, the spokseman added.