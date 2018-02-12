Man suffers serious injuries after crash on Humber Bridge

Have your say

A man suffered serious injuries after a collision on the Humber Bridge.

The crash happened at about 5am yesterday (Sunday), as a red Toyota Celica was travelling on the A63 towards Hull.

The car left the road as it passed under the Humber Bridge, and came to rest on the adjacent railway line, Humberside Police said today (Monday).

A 20 year-old man suffered serious injuries in the collision and remains in Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment.

His passenger, a 19 year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The A63 eastbound was closed yesterday while recovery and investigations took place until 3pm, and the railway line was closed throughout the day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 115 of February 12.