Man suffers serious injuries in attack outside Halifax nightclub

A young man had to be taken to hospital following an attack outside a Halifax nightclub.

Halifax CID would like to speak to anyone who witnessed an incident outside Bar Rouge on Silver Street at about 4.30am on the morning of Sunday December 4.

It occurred after the 21-year-old victim was assaulted in the street, leaving him with serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding in connection with the incident and has been bailed pending continuing enquiries.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information about what took place is asked to contact DC 5052 Graham Bennett at Halifax CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180603483. Information can also be given via the 101 Livechat facility here

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crime Stoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

