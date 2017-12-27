'Man surrounded at knifepoint before bank card used in Leeds McDonald's'

A group of five males surrounded a man and robbed his phone, wallet and bag at knifepoint in Leeds, police have said.

Officers have released CCTV images of a male they want to identify in connection with the street robbery which happened at the junction of Railway Street and Wesley Place at about 4.50am on Sunday, December 17.

Do you know this person?

The victim's bank card was later used in the McDonald's on Briggate in the city centre, officers said.

In an appeal, West Yorkshire Police said: "A 22-year-old man was robbed of personal belongings including his phone, wallet and bag when he was surrounded by a group of five males and threatened at knifepoint at the junction of Railway Street and Wesley Place at about 4.50am on Sunday, December 17.

"The victim’s bankcard was used a short time later in McDonald’s, in Briggate, where the suspect was filmed on CCTV."

Anyone who recognises man from the images or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 597 Justin Booth, of Leeds District Crime Team, via 101.

People should quote crime number 13170587394, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.