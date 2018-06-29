Man taken to hospital after assault in Scarborough

Have your say

A man was taken to hospital following an assault in Scarborough.

Police were called to a property in the Newlands area of the town at about 11pm yesterday (Thursday).

A man, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after the assault.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said he remained in hospital today (Friday), in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, officers have arrested a man in his 40s, who remains in custody.

Enquiries into the offence are ongoing, the spokesman added.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 12180116029.