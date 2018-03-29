Man taken to hospital after car fire in Leeds spread to house

A man was taken to hospital last night in Leeds after a fire spread from a car to a house.

Crews from Stanningley and Bradford were called to reports of a car fire at an address in Victoria Road, Pudsey, shortly before 11.40pm last night.

A spokeswoman said that firefighters found the flames had spread to the house itself when they arrived.

She said two hose reels and a set of breathing apparatus were used by crews as they put out the fire.

One man suffered smoke inhalation and was transferred to hospital by ambulance, the spokeswoman said.