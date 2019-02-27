Man taken to hospital after 'disorder' on Halifax street

Have your say

Police are investigating following a report of disorder and criminal damage in the Queens Road area on Tuesday night

Officers were called to a report of a group causing damage to a vehicle at around 8.40pm.

One man was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury, following a collision involving a vehicle.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.

Detective Sergeant Damon Walker, of Calderdale CID, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into last night’s incident and would ask for anyone with information on the disorder to contact police.

“Neighbourhood policing patrols will be increased in the area today, tonight and over the next few days.

“Officers are working alongside the Community Safety Partnership to prevent and deter any crime from taking place and would ask for the communities help by reporting any incidents.

“I would remind the public information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

Call 101, quoting crime reference 13190105400. Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.