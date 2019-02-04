Man taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds after incident in York

Detectives are seeking witnesses after a man was repeatedly stabbed during an incident in York.

The man was injured during an altercation on the cycle path on Fifth Avenue at around 8.30pm on Saturday, January 26.

Police are appealing for information from anyone in the Fifth Avenue area on Saturday January 26 who may have witnessed the stabbing.'Picture: Google

More in Crime: Detectives arrest 33 men in connection with non-recent child sex abuse allegations in Halifax



Police received a call from a member of the public who reported seeing a number of people in the area involved in an altercation.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The victim, a man in his 50s, was subsequently taken to hospital with multiple puncture wounds to his abdomen and hand.

"The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

Now officers want to hear from anyone who was in the Fifth Avenue and cycle path area and either witnessed the disturbance or saw any suspicious people or vehicles.

The investigation so far leads officers to believe that the wider community were not at risk, the force said.

More in Crime: North Yorkshire sees rise in number of people caught with knives and guns



Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for York CID.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190015885 when passing on information.