Man threatened with knives in Huddersfield street

A man was threatened with knives during an attempted robbery in Huddersfield.

The incident happened at about 1.40am on Friday, February 16 in Malvern Road, Newsome.

Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was approached from behind by two suspects who were armed with knives.

They threatened him and demanded he hand over property.

But he managed to flag down a small, silver-coloured car during the attempted robbery, which stopped causing the victims to flee.

Police have today issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Debbie Montgomery, of Kirklees CID said: "This has clearly been a frightening experience for the victim.

"I would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around Malvern Road and Newsome Road in the early hours of that Friday morning and saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward.

“I would also appeal directly to the person(s) within the silver car to speak to the police as it is possible they may have witnessed some of the incident and may be able to assist with our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting 13180077905. Information can also be passed independently to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.