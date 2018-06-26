Man to be quizzed over discovery of body in house in Sheffield

A man is to be quizzed today over the discovery of a body in a house in Sheffield.

The 50-year-old is being held on suspicion of murder following the death of a man whose body was found in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, this morning.

Emergency services discovered the body of the fatally injured man, who has not yet been named, at around 12.30am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police cordon is in place around the crime scene while enquiries are carried out at the scene.

Police officers have also been deployed to the cul-de-sac to carry out house-to-house enquiries and to look for witnesses who may have seen or heard anything suspicious last night or in the early hours of this morning.

The police cordon is expected to remain in place for most of the day.

She added: "A cordon is currently in place at the address and is expected to remain there throughout the rest of the day as officers carry out enquiries.

"There will also be an increased police presence in the area as detectives work to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information should all South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 29 of June 26.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.