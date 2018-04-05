Man to stand trial accused of possessing axe and knuckle duster on South Yorkshire street

Have your say

A man has denied a string of offences including racially aggravated assault and possession of an axe and a knuckle-duster, in an incident alleged to have taken place on a South Yorkshire street.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in Byron Road, Dinnington on August 19 last year.

Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court this morning, 23-year-old Nathan Berry, of Byron Road, Dinnington pleaded not guilty to all four charges he is accused of.

They are: one count of racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of possessing a knuckle duster, one count of possessing an axe and a further count of damage to property.

Jodie Berry, 28, of High Nook Road, Dinnington and Christopher Berry, of 47, of Milton Road, Dinnington appeared along side Nathan charged with two counts of racially aggravated harassment, also relating to an incident alleged to have taken place in Byron Road, Dinnington on August 19 last year.

Jodie and Christopher pleaded not guilty to both charges.

All three defendants are now due to stand trial later this year.

Judge Paul Watson QC granted the three defendants bail until their next court appearance.