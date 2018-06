A man was trapped in his vehicle following a road crash involving a car and a van this morning.

He was freed by firefighters following the accident on Priestley Hill in Queensbury, near Bradford, just after 8am.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson said: "One car and one van were involved in a road traffic collision. One adult male was trapped and extricated by fire service personnel and left in care of ambulance service."

Crews from Illingworth and Halifax attended.