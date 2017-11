Have your say

A man was left trapped in a van after it left the road in a crash in East Yorkshire.

The collision happened at about 12.45am today (Tuesday), on Grange Road, North Frodingham.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the van left the road and crashed into ditch.

Firefighters were called to the scene and freed the man, who had suffered head and chest injuries.

He was taken to hospital.