Man trapped in baby swing rescued by Yorkshire fire crew

Fire crews were called to reports of a man being stuck in a baby swing in a Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called just before 6pm on Wednesday (November 14) to reports of a male who was trapped in a baby swing in Eden Avenue, Selby, North Yorkshire.

Only manpower was needed to free to trapped man with crews also handing out some free advice.

