Man tricked into attempted robbery in Hull

A man suffered a fractured eyesocket during an assault and an attempted robbery in Hull.

Humberside Police is now investigating the incident on the Trans-Pennine Way near to the cut through onto James Reckitt Avenue.

It was around 9am on June 4 that the 37-year-old victim was walking along the track and stopped by a stranger who asked for a light.

Once the man’s hands were in his pockets to reach for the light the stranger punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground. He then attempted to rob him of his mobile phone and money.

He was foiled when a member of the public came onto the track on a bike and the suspect ran off in the direction of Chamberlain Road.

The suspect is described as white, around 6’ 2”, mid 20s tall of average build and of scruffy appearance, he was clean shaven and had short brown hair. He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a cream hooded jacket.

If you saw anything suspicious that morning or can help us with our enquiries please call us on 101 quoting log 518 05/06/18 or ref 16/60457/18.