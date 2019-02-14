Man Utd take £19.6m hit from Jose sacking

Sacking Jose Mourinho before Christmas cost Manchester United £19.6million, the Premier League club have revealed in their second-quarter financial results.

That sum, which is listed under “exceptional items” in the accounts, includes pay-outs for the five members of his staff who left with him on December 18.

It is less than was initially reported in some quarters but four times the amount United had to pay predecessors David Moyes and Louis van Gaal when they were fired in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

The severance pay, however, is the only bad grade in an otherwise glowing report, with the club posting record revenues of £208.6million for the quarter, which translate into earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £104.3million and an operating profit of £44million.

The club’s wage bill for the quarter, which ended on December 31, rose to £77.9million, an increase of £8.2million (11.8 per cent) on the corresponding period a year ago.

Commercial revenue, thanks to new sponsors such as Remington, inched up to £65.9million, although the retail and merchandising part of that equation fell slightly, and matchday proceeds increased by £2.1million (5.7 per cent) on 12 months ago, primarily due to playing one more Champions League game at home.

But the real boost came from broadcasting, up £28.5million (37.9 per cent) to £103.7million, as UEFA’s new Champions League broadcasting deal really started to kick in.

In a statement, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: “The appointment of Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) and Mike (Phelan) as caretaker manager and assistant manager has had a positive impact throughout the club.

“We are delighted with the improvement in the team’s performances since December and we look forward to a strong finish to the 18/19 season.”

One thing that was not discussed on the call, and only mentioned briefly in the report, was the debt United’s owners the Glazer family placed on the balance sheet.

That figure currently stands at £317.7million.