Man wanted in connection with pub car park altercation in Leeds

Police are still investigating an altercation on New Year's Day in a pub car park which resulted in a car colliding with and injuring three people.

It happened around 1.10am on January 1 at The New Inn on Wakefield Road, Drighlington.

Police say there was an altercation in the pub car park and then a car was in collision with a group of people and three were injured as a result.

The car, a Vauxhall Astra, and a private hire vehicle were then in collision before the Astra was driven away in the direction of Bradford.

After releasing this CCTV image today police are asking that anyone who recognises the man pictured or has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13180000117.