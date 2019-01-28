Man wanted over Cineworld attack in Sheffield

Have your say

A CCTV image has been released of a man wanted by the police over an attack on two boys at Cineworld in Sheffield.

Detectives investigating the incident at the cinema at Valley Centertainment, Attercliffe, believe the man in the CCTV image could hold vital information.

Do you know this man?

Three boys were forced to hand over their mobile phones in the cinema by a man who threatened them with a hammer.

He then punched one boy in his head before grabbing another of the teenagers.

The incident happened in Screen 8 on Sunday, November 18 at around 5.25pm.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 751 of November 18.