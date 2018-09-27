Man wanted over Pontefract assault

Police are issuing an image of a man they want to speak with in connection with a reported assault in Pontefract.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak with the man pictured or anyone who can identify him in connection with a reported incident near the Evangelical Church in Pontefract town centre in the early hours of July 15.

Officers believe the male may have witnessed or have information about the incident and would ask him or anyone who can identify him to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13180347871

Information can also be given online via 101, www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.