Man who arranged to sell teenage girl to four men for sex caught by police in Leeds

A man who arranged to sell a child for sex to four men has been jailed after he was caught in Leeds.

Adam Banks began messaging a teenage girl on social media. The messages became more and more explicit before he began encouraging her to sell sexual services, which he said he could arrange.

-> Caught on Camera in Leeds: Can you help police identify these people?

He constantly messaged her, manipulating her by using money as an incentive as she wanted to move out.

He convinced her to send him inappropriate images and he was texting men offering to sell her services.

Banks, aged 33, from Atherton Road, Wigan, met up with her in his car before telling her he had arranged for her to see four men later in the week.

Someone close to the victim then raised the alarm to police and officers intervened before the meets he had arranged for the girl.

Banks was arrested in Leeds and a search was conducted of his home.

-> Tax cheat stole whopping £100,000 to watch Leeds United and fund online gambling

Items seized included his phone where the true extent of Banks’ offending was uncovered.

Detective Sergeant Jennie Morrison, from Bury’s Child Sexual Exploitation Team under Project Phoenix, said: “Banks manipulated this vulnerable girl preying on her need for money. He sent sickening explicit texts to other men detailing the services she could offer, all the while knowing how young and fragile she was.

“He took pleasure in arranging to sexually exploit this girl and gained disgusting sexual gratification from images he convinced her to send.

“I want to praise the victim for her strength throughout this investigation and specialist officers have supported her through this ordeal.”

Banks was sentenced to two years and eight months at Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday 11 June 2018. He also received a ten-year sexual harm prevention order.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of arranging the sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of distributing indecent images of a child and one count of making an indecent image of a child.

-> Woman falsely accused men of kidnap and rape after Whitby Folk Festival