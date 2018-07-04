Man who brandished ‘Braveheart’ sword in Leeds street after relationship breakdown is jailed

A LEEDS man who waved a ‘Braveheart’ sword above his head in a city street after his relationship with his girlfriend broke down has been jailed for 14 months.

Leeds Crown Court heard Alan McTear’s ex-partner was scared and upset as he waved the sword about in a street near her home in East Leeds.

Prosecutor, Robert Galley said McTear, 25, called police at around 3pm on November 20 last year claiming his belongings had been thrown on the street.

Mr Galley said minutes later, McTear’s ex-partner Laura Redman called police to say McTear had stolen a Sony Play Station and games from her home on Glensdale Terrace.

The court heard Miss Redman went to a mutual friend’s house nearby and while she was there McTear arrived.

Mr Galley said: “He picked up the replica Braveheart sword and was shouting ‘let’s have some fun’ as he emerged into the street

“As he was making his way back to Miss Redman’s address, he was waving the sword over his head. She was on the opposite side of the road. She was scared and upset and fearful.”

Mitigating, Christopher Moran, said McTear suffers from anxiety and depression and is genuinely remorseful.

McTear, of Glensdale Grove, Leeds, admitted theft of the Play Station and having a bladed article.

Jailing McTear for 14 months, Recorder Samuel Green told him: “You got a sword and you waved it around in public. It must have been terrifying for all who saw it.”