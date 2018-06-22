Man with 30,000 indecent images of children jailed

A man has been jailed after being found in possession of tens of thousands of indecent images.

David Atha, 42, from Pontefract was sentenced to four years and two months in jail at Leeds Crown Court today.

Images found on electronic devices at his home included those of the most serious Category A type.

Atha had pleaded guilty to indecent image offences, and being in breach of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order at an earlier magistrates court hearing.

The 42-year-old was arrested following a search of his Pontefract home on May 31 by officers from the Wakefield Police Abusive Images Unit.

He was charged within 24 hours and then remanded in custody to go through the court process.

DC Claire Forder of the Wakefield Abusive Images Unit, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Atha at court today for the possession of what were clearly huge quantities of indecent images, some of which were of the most serious in nature.

“The sentence he has received also reflects his breach of a previous sexual prevention order and demonstrates that those who violate such orders can expect to end up behind bars."

Detective Inspector Jordan Piper of Wakefield District Child Safeguarding added: "Atha was arrested following a fast moving, proactive investigation by Wakefield abusive images officers.

“The fact that he has been jailed within less than a month of officers executing a warrant at his home also demonstrates how seriously the justice system takes these offences and the breach of orders put in place to protect the public.”