Man with blade tries to force woman from her car in Hessle

Police have released this reconstructed image of a man they suspect of an attempted robbery in an East Yorkshire town.

The incident happened when a man flagged down a female motorist as she drove her car along on Ferriby Road, Hessle at around 5pm on Tuesday.

When she stopped and lowered her window open by a small amount, the man tried to open the car door.

He then pushed a bladed weapon through the window and shouted at her to get out of the car.

The woman sounded her horn and the man ran off. She was shaken but unhurt in the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture or has any information which may help Humberside Police with their enquiries is asked to call the force on 101 quoting reference number 16/63997/17.