Man with toy gun in Bridlington bank: Armed police called and arrest made

A MAN was arrested after he walked into a Bridlington bank while holding a toy gun.

Police were called at 11.30am today (Sat Sept 22) following reports the man had entered Barclays Bank on Manor Street with the toy gun.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "He made no demands then left the premises quickly. Officers attended swiftly and he is now in our custody. No one was hurt."

Chief Superintendent Christine Wilson, said: “We have arrested a man today in Bridlington on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a class B drug.

“Our firearms officers were deployed promptly as a matter of caution and the individual was arrested nearby.

“We have recovered a number of weapons too, which appear on initial examination to be imitation.

“I want to stress that this is clearly an isolated incident and I’d like to thank the public for reporting this to us quickly.”