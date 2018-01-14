Manhunt continues for suspected 'crossbow killer' in quiet Driffield village

A major manhunt for a suspected 'crossbow killer' in a quiet East Yorkshire village continues this afternoon as police renew calls not to approach a man named as Anthony Lawrence.

A murder inquiry had been launched after an alleged attack in the village of Southburn near Driffield on Friday night, with a man and a woman taken to hospital in Hull.

Police have issued an appeal to trace Anthony Lawrence, 55, in connection with the incident

One of the victims, named as Shane Gilmer, died yesterday morning, police confirmed, with a flood of heartfelt tributes now being paid to the 30-year-old on social media.

As a search continues for a second day to find a man named as Anthony Lawrence in connection with the incident, police have warned the public he is not to be approached.

"We are still actively hunting for Mr Lawrence," a spokesman for Humberside Police said. "We continue to appeal for any sightings of him or any information.

"Absolutely do not approach him - while we do not believe he is a threat to the wider public, we don't know how he would respond if he was approached.

Police investigations continue into the suspected murder

"If you see him call 999 immediately and leave it to us."

Police had received reports at around 9.20pm on Friday that a couple had been seriously injured in a disturbance at their home. The woman is said to be in a stable condition.

According to reports, a crossbow was used in the attack and police have cordoned off the rural village and have been searching local woods with sniffer dogs and helicopter teams.

The community has spoken of its shock in this normally quiet village, with a Gofundme page set up to support the family of Mr Gilmer, who is said to be a father.

The village of Southburn near Driffield has been cordoned off as police teams search the area

The page's creator Amanda Merrey said: "I'm hoping our whole community will stand beside me in helping to give Shane the send off he truly deserves and hopefully raise enough to help his family and children through this devastating time :( rip Shane you will be so missed."

Neighbours last night spoke of their horror at hearing of the tragedy in this normally peaceful village.

"I've never known a quieter village for something like this to happen in," said Chris King, 25, adding the village had been placed in lockdown.

"You have a lot of fields and hiding places in and around the village so the police are going to have a tough time finding him."

East Riding councillor for the Southburn area, Coun Felicity Temple said: "It is a terrible shame and I am very sorry it has happened.

"Obviously, my deep heart-felt sympathies go out to the family of those involved."

Humberside Police has taken the rare step of issuing an appeal to find a man they want to talk toin connection with the incident, 55-year-old Mr Lawrence.

In a direct plea issued to Mr Lawrence yesterday, Chief Inspector Andy Parsons called on him to come forward.

“Anthony, it’s vital that we speak to you about this incident as soon as possible and I would urge you to go straight to your nearest police station so that we can do this," he said.

“Avoiding speaking to us could only make matters worse for you in the long run.”

Mr Lawrence is described as white, 55-years-old, around 5ft 10in tall, balding, with close cropped dark hair and large build, and from the Southburn area.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/for-you-shane-gilmer