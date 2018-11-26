Manhunt for firearms suspect widens across West Yorkshire

A manhunt which saw armed police smash their way into a Wakefield house this morning has been widened to the Dewsbury area.

Armed officers were seen stopping and searching a car on Hostingley Lane in the Dewsbury area, while a police helicopter was seen circling the town.

The police have confirmed that it is in connection with the man who is wanted on suspicion of firearms offences.

However, there was no sign of the suspect.

The same man was thought to have been at a house on Pinderfields Road in Wakefield when around 15 officers with guns stormed the property at around 4.30am this morning.