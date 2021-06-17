Police received a report of a body in the water in Dockfield Road in Shipley at around 10.20am today.
Emergency services attended and confirmed the body was that of a man.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Enquiries are at an early stage and remain ongoing.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 10.18am today, police received a report of a body in the water in Dockfield Road, Shipley.
"Emergency services attended and confirmed the body was that of a man.
"He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Enquiries into the man’s death are at a very early stage and remain ongoing."