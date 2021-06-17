Police stock image

Police received a report of a body in the water in Dockfield Road in Shipley at around 10.20am today.

Emergency services attended and confirmed the body was that of a man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are at an early stage and remain ongoing.

