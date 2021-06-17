Man's body found in Leeds Liverpool Canal in Shipley

A man's body has been found in the Leeds Liverpool Canal water.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 10.18am today, police received a report of a body in the water in Dockfield Road, Shipley.

"Emergency services attended and confirmed the body was that of a man.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries into the man’s death are at a very early stage and remain ongoing."

